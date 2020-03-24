Rocket Punch open up registration for 1st official fan club 'Ketchy'

Rocket Punch opened up registration for their first official fan club 'Ketchy'!
On March 24, Rocket Punch announced the 'V Live' fan club registration on Twitter. Applications to be a member of 'Ketchy' will be held from March 23 to April 7, and they'll have the option of receiving a welcome kit and real official light stick.
In other news, Rock Punch recently made their comeback with "Bouncy".
Check out the details below.
