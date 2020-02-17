IU's label issues another stern warning against malicious commenters

On February 17, IU's exclusive label EDAM Entertainment issued another official warning against malicious commenters, promising legal action without settlement.

The label stated, "As we previously notified you back in October of 2019, we have already filed several lawsuits against malicious posts and comments with the Seoul police. As a result, we have been able to confirm the identities of numerous individuals responsible for spreading the original malicious posts, and received appropriate cooperation from the investigation team regarding the lawsuit."

EDAM continued, "Due to the requests of the investigation team, it is difficult to reveal the specific details of the ongoing lawsuits, but many are currently in the process of going through the legal procedures before being sentenced for their criminal acts. From here on, we will continue to pursue consistent legal action with the help of the fans' reports, as well as constant monitoring from our side."

