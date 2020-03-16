Busters adds two new members Takara and Min Ji ahead of comeback

Girl group Busters has announced the addition of two new members!



The announcement was made through their official social media on March 16 KST.



According to the group's agency, the first girls is Takara, a 2005-line member from Osaka who trained at the same studio as TWICE member Momo's older sister. She was recruited for the group through a 2019 audition.





The second is Jeon Min Ji, a 2006-line Korean member born in 2006. Known for her dancing skills, she received top prize at a major children's dance competition, and she was also active as a child actress.



Meanwhile, the two members have joined Busters in preparing for their new album 'Paeonia.'





Stay tuned for some more Busters news!



