ATEEZ's Hong Joong throws it back with cover of Prince's classic single 'Purple Rain'

Hong Joong has a special treat for ATINY!

On March 16 KST, the ATEEZ leader released a cover of American pop legend Prince's 1984 single "Purple Rain." The accompanying visual takes the form of a lyrics video, with motifs like umbrellas and raindrops over a purple background reflecting the concept of the song.

Meanwhile, this is the second cover Hong Joong has treated fans to. He previously also released his own version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Check out the Prince cover above!