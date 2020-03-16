33

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's Hong Joong throws it back with cover of Prince's classic single 'Purple Rain'

Hong Joong has a special treat for ATINY!

On March 16 KST, the ATEEZ leader released a cover of American pop legend Prince's 1984 single "Purple Rain." The accompanying visual takes the form of a lyrics video, with motifs like umbrellas and raindrops over a purple background reflecting the concept of the song.

Meanwhile, this is the second cover Hong Joong has treated fans to. He previously also released his own version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Check out the Prince cover above!

softseven175 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

THE WYA HE SAYS PURPLE IS SO CUTE 💜 THIS IS EXACTLY THE THING I NEEDED TO WAKE UP TO

Debby_Joy15 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

His singing voice is really nice

