Zico wins #1 + Performances from February 7th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's episode, cignature debuted with "Nun Nu Nan Na", DKB debuted with "Sorry Mama", Kiara debuted with "Boss", GFriend made a comeback with "Labyrinth", LOONA came back with "So What", EVERGLOW made their comeback with "Dun Dun", Gavy NJ returned with "I'm in Sinchon", and High Bro came back with "Good Morning".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and Zico were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Any Song", but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the win. Congratulations to Zico!

There were also performances by Golden Child, OnlyOneOf, VERIVERY, ANS, ENOi, Dream Note, Gift, 2Z, fishingirls, and VOISPER.



Check out the performances below!



