Super Junior's Leeteuk reveals someone sold his phone number

Super Junior's Leeteuk revealed someone sold off his phone number.



During his live Instagram stream on February 6, Leeteuk let fans know he'd just arrived in Japan, saying, "I've arrived in Japan now. I'm so tired, but I plan to change my clothes and exercise. I'll turn on a live stream in a bit."



The Super Junior member further shared, "I turned on a live stream for the first time in a while, and I'm receiving a lot of calls. I can't continue my live stream if you keep calling me. I'm famous for never receiving calls, so I know who calls me. I can only block you if you continue to call me. A fan told me, but someone sold my phone number for money. Are you happy you know my number?"



In other news, Super Junior recently made a comeback with "2YA2YAO!".