4

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Super Junior's Leeteuk reveals someone sold his phone number

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Leeteuk revealed someone sold off his phone number.

During his live Instagram stream on February 6, Leeteuk let fans know he'd just arrived in Japan, saying, "I've arrived in Japan now. I'm so tired, but I plan to change my clothes and exercise. I'll turn on a live stream in a bit." 

The Super Junior member further shared, "I turned on a live stream for the first time in a while, and I'm receiving a lot of calls. I can't continue my live stream if you keep calling me. I'm famous for never receiving calls, so I know who calls me. I can only block you if you continue to call me. A fan told me, but someone sold my phone number for money. Are you happy you know my number?"

In other news, Super Junior recently made a comeback with "2YA2YAO!".

  1. Super Junior
  2. Leeteuk
2 2,131 Share 50% Upvoted

3

moondiamante58 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I dont know why people want to call celebs knowing they don't want to be called and don't want to talk to some random weirdo? What's the point of calling Teuk? What can a sasaeng say that he hasn't heard before and hates?

Idiots be on Nayen's stalker's account daily begging for Twice's phone numbers from him. Twice have already said that THEY HATE THAT. So if you were really a fan and claims to love them so much why would you do it?

Share

0

Andrada23972,180 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

It's a known fact that celebrities want to keep their phone number private, why can't fans at least respect that? It's not like they'll answer the calls or messages from strangers anyway. Give them that privacy at the least, for goodness sake.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND