A Pink's Na-Eun to star in 'Shall We Have Dinner Tonight?' alongside Song Seung Hun, Seo Ji Hye & Lee Ji Hoon

A Pink's Na-Eun to star in 'Shall We Have Dinner Tonight?' alongside Song Seung Hun, Seo Ji Hye, and Lee Ji Hoon.



On February 7, reports revealed Na-Eun is starring in MBC's upcoming drama 'Shall We Have Dinner Tonight?'. This upcoming romance drama will focus on relationships and is based on a webtoon under the same name about two young people with a history of heartache who become friends after dining alone separately at a restaurant.



Viewers can expect 'Shall We Have Dinner Tonight?' to premiere in May.