2NE1's Dara prepares birthday cake for CL & members wish CL happy birthday

2NE1's Dara prepared a birthday cake for CL!

CL celebrated her 29th birthday on February 26, and her former 2NE1 members made sure to wish her a happy birthday. Dara in particular brought CL a heart-shaped cake as she revealed in an Instagram post below along with the message, "Happy birthday~!!!"



Dara also shared that she had custom-ordered the cake for CL, writing in her Instagram story, "I ordered it myself while crouching on the floor of the practice room. I added a photo too. Ordered by: Sandara Park."



Park Bom also left a comment on Dara's Instagram post, writing, "Happy birthday," while Minzy wrote, "Happy Birthday. See you next time when you come to Korea."



Happy birthday to CL!