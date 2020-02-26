D1CE's Woo Jin Young drops special clip for self-written track 'X'

D1CE's Woo Jin Young has dropped a special clip for his self-written track "X".



The clip features Woo Jin Young as he raps to the camera. The lyrics for "X" were written by the D1CE member himself, while the track was produced by Psycobean.



In related news, D1CE recently announced their official fandom name as Don1y.



Watch Woo Jin Young's "X" special clip above, and stay tuned for more updates on D1CE.