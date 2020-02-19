IZ*ONE Minjoo's label to take legal action against malicious commenters

IZ*ONE Minjoo's label, Urban Works, will be taking legal action against malicious commenters.

The group recently made their comeback after a hiatus following voter fraud allegations for all seasons of the 'Produce' series. Although the group is beginning a successful promotion cycle for their latest release, they are still experiencing an outpour of hate, including accusations that their album is doing well due to chart manipulation.

Urban Works has since announced that they would be suing commenters due to mental distress given to Minjoo and her family. Minjoo has also been on the receiving end of sexually harassing comments as well.

The post reads as follows:

"Hello. This is Urban Works. First, we would like to thank those who have shown love to our artists. Recently, one of our artists and her family are experiencing harm due to false rumors and sexually assaulting comments circulated by netizens. We will be pursuing no settlement as we pursue legal action against those who are spreading false and damaging rumors. We will be consistently monitoring comments that are false, malicious, and sexually harassing. Please contact us via email at ent@urbanworks.co.kr in the case that you see other malicious comments. Thank you for showing interest in our artists and supporting them. We ask for your continued warm support. Thank you."