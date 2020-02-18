IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju's label warns legal action against malicious rumors

On February 18, IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju's agency Urban Works issued a warning against malicious rumors regarding their artist.

Urban Works stated, "Due to recent occurrences of malicious rumors, false truths, and posts containing sexual harassment made by a select number of netizens and spread online via various online platforms, our artist as well as her family and close acquaintances are also suffering from significant mental damages."

The label continued, "We notify that we will soon be taking strict legal action without settlement against these malicious rumors, unsupported by evidence and created with ill-intentions, in order to protect the most basic rights of our artist."

Finally, Urban Works asked fans of Kim Min Ju for aid in collecting evidence against malicious commenters.

