Pentagon brought the heat to 'Idol Radio' on February 19th with a number of performances.

The group showed their charismatic and goofy sides as they performed their newest title track "Dr. Bebe", "Tiger Den" by Giriboy ft. Jvcky Wai, "Stalker" by 10cm, and more! Their appearance on the show allowed fans to see them show off unit performances as well.

Check out the videos below and stay tuned for more updates regarding Pentagon's promotions for their recent comeback!