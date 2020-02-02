2AM's Seulong signs on with Jellyfish Entertainment

According to Jellyfish Entertainment on February 4, 2AM member/actor Seulong has official signed on as an artist with the label!

Jellyfish Entertainment revealed, "We are so happy to work together with the multi-talented entertainer Lim Seulong, active in various fields such as in music, acting, varieties, and more. We will be supporting him to the fullest so that he can continue to promote actively in the entertainment industry, so please show your love."

Meanwhile, Jellyfish Entertainment is home to actors such as Kim Sun Young, Park Ki Woong, Park Jung Ah, Gong Hyun Joo, and more, as well as idol groups VIXX, Gugudan, and VERIVERY.

