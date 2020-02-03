'W Project's Kim Dong Yoon graduates high school, his fellow trainees come to congratulate him

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant and Woollim Entertainment's 'W Project 4' member Kim Dong Yoon has officially graduated from high school!

On February 4, Kim Dong Yoon attended the graduation ceremony for Seoul's Hyundae High School, receiving his diploma, then coming to greet the press in his graduation gown! His fellow 'W Project 4' members Kim Min Seo, Lee Hyeob, Cha Jun Ho, Hwang Yoon Sung, and Joo Chang Wook also came, congratulating their teammate with one large and several miniature bouquets.

Kim Dong Yoon shared on this day, "I feel like I enrolled in this school just yesterday, but it's already graduation time, and it's both exciting and unnerving to leave a school that I've attended for 3 years, to head into adulthood. But I think the feelings of excitement are larger than the feelings of nervousness... I don't particularly have anything that I want to do after becoming an adult yet. Chang Wook and I are becoming high school graduates, but to be honest there's so much to practice still that I think it'll be best for us to just focus on practicing some more."





Meanwhile, 'W Project 4's Joo Chang Wook will also be graduating from high school later this week on February 7. Congratulations to both!