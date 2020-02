NU'EST will be partnering up with 'Spoonz' for a special Valentine's Day gift for fans!

In a vibrant, pink group teaser image ahead of their upcoming collaboration MV "Let's Love (with Spoonz)", the NU'EST members hint at a romantic Valentine's tea party with tea, baked goods, sweet recipes, and more.

The full MV for NU'EST's "Let's Love (with Spoonz)", a collaboration track with character goods brand 'Spoonz', will be out on February 14 KST!