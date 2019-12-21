Red Velvet reveal ghostly group teaser image for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

Red Velvet have revealed a ghostly group teaser image for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'.



In their latest 'Day' group teaser, the Red Velvet members stand expressionless on a wooden bridge.



As previously reported, "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.



'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.

