8

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet reveal ghostly group teaser image for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet have revealed a ghostly group teaser image for 'The ReVe Festival Finale'.

In their latest 'Day' group teaser, the Red Velvet members stand expressionless on a wooden bridge. 

As previously reported, "Psycho" is the title song of Red Velvet's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', which is the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.

'The ReVe Festival Finale' will be out on December 23rd.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. THE REVE FESTIVAL FINALE
2 1,008 Share 73% Upvoted

-3

The_Fuckin_Dick-5,650 pts 55 minutes ago 1
55 minutes ago

flops.

Share

1 more reply

T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
20 hours ago   102   53,928

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND