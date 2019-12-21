Jeon So Mi tells Han Hyun Min she wants to get married at 27

Jeon So Mi revealed to Han Hyun Min she wants to get married at the age of 27.



On the December 21st episode of SBS's 'Law of the Jungle', Jeon So Mi and Han Hyun Min were preparing firewood when they started talking about their futures. When Han Hyun Min asked the former IOI member what she wants to do when she turns 20 years old, she responded, "I want to get married."



She continued, "I want to get married and live a stable life. I want to get married at the age of 27, and when I turn 20, I'll only have 7 years left. When will I find a man?"



Have you been watching 'Law of the Jungle'?

