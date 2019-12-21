3

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VERIVERY's Kangmin stands blindfolded in 'Face Me' character teaser & images

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY's Kangmin is featured in the latest 'Face Me' character teaser.

In the teaser clip, Kangmin walks into a mysterious building only to end up blindfolded, and it also reveals a gradually increasing beat and melody. 'Face Me' is VERIVERY's upcoming third mini album dropping on January 7 KST.

Take a look at Kangmin's character teaser above and his teaser images below!

  1. VERIVERY
  2. KANGMIN
  3. FACE ME
0 251 Share 60% Upvoted
T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
20 hours ago   102   53,928

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND