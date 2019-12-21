VERIVERY's Kangmin stands blindfolded in 'Face Me' character teaser & images

VERIVERY's Kangmin is featured in the latest 'Face Me' character teaser.



In the teaser clip, Kangmin walks into a mysterious building only to end up blindfolded, and it also reveals a gradually increasing beat and melody. 'Face Me' is VERIVERY's upcoming third mini album dropping on January 7 KST.



Take a look at Kangmin's character teaser above and his teaser images below!

