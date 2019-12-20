6

Red Velvet release eerie 'Day' version and neon 'Studio' version group teasers for 'Psycho' comeback

D-2 until Red Velvet's comeback with their repackaged album, 'The ReVe Festival - Finale'!

The girls have now completed their group concept image series, which started out with the 'Night' version earlier before moving on to an eerie set of 'Day' versions, as well as a lovely neon colored 'Studio' version. 

Look forward to Red Velvet's full comeback with their repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale' and their sweet, yet edgy title track "Psycho", coming this December 23 at 6 PM KST!

lala90151 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

They remind me of the Powerpuff Girls in that last photo. I can’t wait for this comeback!!!!

