Nayeon's stalker responds to TWICE's comments about sasaeng fans

Nayeon's stalker responded to TWICE's comments about sasaeng fans.



On December 21, TWICE held a surprise live stream for fans, and the topic of sasaeng fans and Nayeon's stalker came up. The girl group members attempted to smooth over the controversy as best they could, and Nayeon responded that they were appreciative of the love in general but did not approve of sasaeng fans' methods. She expressed, "We're thankful for them liking us. It's just a mistake, and we're letting you know now. We dislike that method of liking us. Now that you know, you won't make that mistake again."



However, a "fan" known as Nayeon's stalker watched the live stream and later declared on Twitter, "If I understand their VLive correctly - Nayeon thinks I'm an obsessed fan who doesn't truly love her and just wants to bother her. The reality is: I'm not a fan! I'm just a person who wants to talk with her about my feelings. JYP Entertainment told her fake news! Please someone tell her the truth!"



He added, "She doesn't even know my name. She only heard fake rumors about me and has no idea who I am. JYPE is trying to scare her away from me. How can I give her my gift? How can I tell her that I'm truly in love with her, and I don't want to bother her at all. I want to make her happy."



In related news, TWICE are now under police protection with increased security around their dorms and agency.



Fan commenting about ppl calling them

"Don't think of them as fans please"

N: We're thankful for them liking us. It's just a mistake and we're letting you know now. We dislike that method of liking us. Now that you know, you won't make that mistake again pic.twitter.com/UkMZlYpBFi — ᴛ 💜 | ㅁㅅㅁ 🍭 (@TwiceTLy) December 21, 2019