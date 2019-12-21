9

3

Posted by germainej

Nayeon's stalker responds to TWICE's comments about sasaeng fans

Nayeon's stalker responded to TWICE's comments about sasaeng fans.

On December 21, TWICE held a surprise live stream for fans, and the topic of sasaeng fans and Nayeon's stalker came up. The girl group members attempted to smooth over the controversy as best they could, and Nayeon responded that they were appreciative of the love in general but did not approve of sasaeng fans' methods. She expressed, "We're thankful for them liking us. It's just a mistake, and we're letting you know now. We dislike that method of liking us. Now that you know, you won't make that mistake again."

However, a "fan" known as Nayeon's stalker watched the live stream and later declared on Twitter, "If I understand their VLive correctly - Nayeon thinks I'm an obsessed fan who doesn't truly love her and just wants to bother her. The reality is: I'm not a fan! I'm just a person who wants to talk with her about my feelings. JYP Entertainment told her fake news! Please someone tell her the truth!"

He added, "She doesn't even know my name. She only heard fake rumors about me and has no idea who I am. JYPE is trying to scare her away from me. How can I give her my gift? How can I tell her that I'm truly in love with her, and I don't want to bother her at all. I want to make her happy."

In related news, TWICE are now under police protection with increased security around their dorms and agency. 

6

borahae4,732 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

after scrolling through his twitter I am starting to think the dude is doing this for clout and trying to become famous, which I hope he does and is not going to do anything stupid or dangerous. but I still do hope he gets caught and deported for good, no matter what his intentions, he is a creep.

xyed007-21 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

we all have some feelings for these idols but there is a limit. if you truly love her just support her and do not attempt such acts which makes her uncomfortable. i also had feelings for one of their members but i will not do such shameless acts.

