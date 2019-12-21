Cosmic Girls take you behind the scenes of 'As You Wish' MV

Cosmic Girls have revealed a behind-the-scenes video for their "As You Wish" music video!



Cosmic Girls acted as celestial messengers who processed wishes for granting in the MV, and fans get to see more of how the video was made in the making-of above. The 'making film' features the Cosmic Girls' explanations of the MV concept, the members playing with the props, and interactions between takes.



Watch Cosmic Girls' "As you Wish" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.