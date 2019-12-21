N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung covered Psy on 'Immortal Song'.



On part 2 of the 'King of Kings' year-end special of 'Immortal Song', Yoo Hwe Seung covered Psy's 2019 song "Celeb", a song about wanting to be a special someone's celebrity. Before his performance, the N.Flying singer looked back on the past year and the awards he won on the competitive show, including the title of 'Super Rookie.' On why he chose "Celeb", he expressed, "It's what I would like to say to my fans and viewers."



Despite Yoo Hwe Seung's smooth ballad vocals, it was Hoppipolla who took the final win.



Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's cover of "Celeb" below!



