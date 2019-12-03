Mnet issues official apology for 'Produce' vote-rigging controversy & updates fans on IZ*ONE and X1

Mnet has issued an official apology for the 'Produce' vote-rigging controversy and updated fans on IZ*ONE and X1's future plans.



As previously reported, police are currently investigating the 'Produce' series after head producer Ahn Joon Young confessed to manipulating votes for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' and for partially manipulating votes for the first two seasons of 'Produce 101'.



On December 3, Mnet released the following statement:





"Hello, this is Mnet.



We wish to sincerely apologize to viewers, fans, trainees, and agencies for causing concern because of our program.



We're currently cooperating in the investigation with a sincere attitude, and we'll pursue strict internal measures according to the results.



Following discussions with related parties, we'll release plans for compensation, reformative measures, and future plans for IZ*ONE and X1 as soon as possible.



However, we sincerely ask that you consider the artists and trainees, who've done nothing wrong, so they do not suffer additional damage."

