Zion.T drops latest track 'Blank Face'

AKP STAFF

Zion.T has dropped his latest track "Blank Face".

The art for the song features a drawing of Zion.T's face in black and white with his eyes covered in red. "Blank Face" is another of the singer-songwriter's chill trademark tracks, and it's about someone knowing how you feel even when you have a blank expression.

Listen to Zion.T's "Blank Face" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

