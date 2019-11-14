Ahn Joon Young PD partially admits to vote rigging on 'Produce 101' season 1 & 2

According to updated reports on November 14, Ahn Joon Young PD of Mnet's 'Produce' series has now partially admitted to vote rigging allegations on the first and second seasons of 'Produce 101'.

Earlier during his investigation, Ahn Joon Young PD only admitted to vote manipulations on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', denying any manipulation during 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. However, after being forwarded to prosecution on his current charges of fraud, manipulative broadcasting, etc, Ahn Joon Young PD has given a new statement, partially admitting to the likelihood of ranking manipulations from the first and second 'Produce 101' seasons.

Meanwhile, police plan on continuing their investigations into the vote manipulation suspicions behind 'Produce 101' seasons 1 and 2, as well as similar suspicions on Mnet's 'Idol School'.

