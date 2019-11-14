20

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Ahn Joon Young PD partially admits to vote rigging on 'Produce 101' season 1 & 2

According to updated reports on November 14, Ahn Joon Young PD of Mnet's 'Produce' series has now partially admitted to vote rigging allegations on the first and second seasons of 'Produce 101'. 

Earlier during his investigation, Ahn Joon Young PD only admitted to vote manipulations on 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', denying any manipulation during 'Produce 101' season 1 and 2. However, after being forwarded to prosecution on his current charges of fraud, manipulative broadcasting, etc, Ahn Joon Young PD has given a new statement, partially admitting to the likelihood of ranking manipulations from the first and second 'Produce 101' seasons. 

Meanwhile, police plan on continuing their investigations into the vote manipulation suspicions behind 'Produce 101' seasons 1 and 2, as well as similar suspicions on Mnet's 'Idol School'. 

Kirsty_Louise8,489 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Well, I think this is the nail in the coffin for the Produce series. It's been rigged from the start, I wish I could say I'm surprised but I'm really not. After the first two series I stopped watching and I'm really glad I did. This is such a shame for all the trainees who participated and never really stood a chance.

1 more reply

4

amu_jane1,658 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

Woooooooow what was the whole point in creating a show when you're gonna keep on rigging the contestants?! It makes no sense at all

7 more replies

