Former YG artist and 1TYM member Baekkyung says the group has no intention of appearing on 'Sugarman'

Former YG Entertainment artist and 1TYM member Baekkyung stated in a recent Instagram update that the group has no intention of appearing on the show 'Sugarman.' The show is a wildly popular one that brings back older, lesser-known artists to perform again. Most recently, the "G-Dragon of the 1990s" Yang Joon Il became a hot topic in Korea after his recent appearance on the program.

He made a statement on his personal Instagram on December 12 with the following message:



"I am enjoying and watching every episode of 'Sugarman'. I was so glad to see my seniors Taesaja and Yang Joon Il through the TV screen. Every season, I get DMs asking me why we aren't appearing on the show. I haven't been able to individually respond to every person. I am uploading this message because I feel that I can't leave this issue unanswered for those who are waiting.



It is a really good program but we have no plans to appear on the show or any other programs. Let's meet online instead~ haha. I am thankful that 1TYM is not yet forgotten. Stay healthy in this cold weather and dust. I also want to state the writer who contacts us every season of the show."

