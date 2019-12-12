3

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Former YG artist and 1TYM member Baekkyung says the group has no intention of appearing on 'Sugarman'

AKP STAFF

Former YG Entertainment artist and 1TYM member Baekkyung stated in a recent Instagram update that the group has no intention of appearing on the show 'Sugarman.' The show is a wildly popular one that brings back older, lesser-known artists to perform again. Most recently, the "G-Dragon of the 1990s" Yang Joon Il became a hot topic in Korea after his recent appearance on the program.

View this post on Instagram

슈가맨 프로그램 저도 반가운 마음으로 매회 챙겨서 즐겨보고 있습니다. 태사자, 양준일 선배님을 TV화면속에서 다시 봤을 때 저도 제 볼을 꼬집었을 정도로 너무나도 반갑게 잘 봤어요. . . 슈가맨 프로그램 방송 시즌때마다 인스타 DM으로 혹시 저희 안나오냐고 많은 분들께서 제게 물어봐주시는데... . 그 분들께 한 분 한 분씩 따로 답장을 드리지는 못했습니다. 기약없이 기다리시는 분들을 위해 언제까지 무응답으로 일관할 수 없어서 이렇게 인스타에 글을 올리게 됐습니다. . . 취지는 너무 좋은 프로그램이지만 앞으로도 저희는 슈가맨을 비롯한 여타 다른 방송에도 출연할 계획이 없다는 점 알려드려요~ . . 대신 우리 온라인 탑골공원에서 가끔 만나요~~ㅎㅎ . 아직도 원타임을 잊지않고 기억해주시는 고마운 분들~미세먼지와 추위속에서도 항상 건강하시길 바라요^^ . . ※매 시즌때마다 연락주시는 슈가맨 작가님께도 이 글을 통해 감사드린다는 말씀 덧붙히고 싶습니다.

A post shared by song baek kyoung (@supafunkboy) on

He made a statement on his personal Instagram on December 12 with the following message: 


"I am enjoying and watching every episode of 'Sugarman'. I was so glad to see my seniors Taesaja and Yang Joon Il through the TV screen. Every season, I get DMs asking me why we aren't appearing on the show. I haven't been able to individually respond to every person. I am uploading this message because I feel that I can't leave this issue unanswered for those who are waiting. 


It is a really good program but we have no plans to appear on the show or any other programs. Let's meet online instead~ haha. I am thankful that 1TYM is not yet forgotten. Stay healthy in this cold weather and dust. I also want to state the writer who contacts us every season of the show."

What do you think of this news? 

  1. 1TYM
  2. Baekkyung
1 687 Share 60% Upvoted

0

Violetta1232,106 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Pity, because they were good.

Share
j-hope
J-Hope charms fans with new selfies
1 hour ago   1   1,159
j-hope
J-Hope charms fans with new selfies
1 hour ago   1   1,159

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND