Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Full details of '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' including 51 participating idol teams, 7 sporting categories, & more revealed

Ahead of the main filming for next year's '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship', MBC has released all of the details you've been looking forward to including the full list of participating idol teams, all 7 sporting categories, and more!

A total of 51 idol teams, or 202 individuals, will compete in next year's upcoming Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC'. The 7 sporting categories are archery, wrestling, free kick shootouts, baseball pitching, e-sports, and horseback riding - all the same categories from the Chuseok special 2019 ISAC'. 

The event will be hosted by main MCs Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun, with idols like Momoland's JooE, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, and Oh My Girl's Seunghee participating as floor MCs. 

The 22 female idol teams participating in various categories are: (G)l-DLE, AOA, ARIAZ, ITZY, GWSN, Gugudan, Nature, DIA, Rocket Punch, MAMAMOO, Momoland, Saturday, 3EYE, April, A Pink, Oh My Girl, LOONA, Cosmic Girls, Cherry Bullet, Purplebeck, Pink Fantasy, and Hash Tag.

The 29 male idol teams participating include: AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, JBJ95, NCT Dream, SF9, Golden Child, Kim Jae Hwan, Newkidd, Noir, The Boyz, Dongkiz, Great Guys, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, VERIVERY, VICTON, South Club, Seven O'clock, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Spectrum, ATEEZ, N.Flying, OnlyOneOf, ONF, 1THE9, 1Team, We In The Zone, Jung Se Woon, Blue Zone Boys, and Ha Sung Woon.

The main filming for the Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC' takes place on December 16 at the Incheon Namdong Gymnasium, with additional filming taking place later this month. Fans can catch the two-day event on MBC from January 25-26!

  1. A Pink
  2. AB6IX
  3. AOA
  4. April
  5. ARIAZ
  6. ATEEZ
  7. BDC
  8. Cherry Bullet
  9. Cosmic Girls
  10. DIA
  11. (G)I-DLE
  12. Golden Child
  13. Gugudan
  14. GWSN
  15. Hash Tag
  16. ITZY
  17. JBJ95
  18. Jung Se Woon
  19. LOONA
  20. MAMAMOO
  21. Momoland
  22. MONSTA X
  23. Nature
  24. NCT Dream
  25. Newkidd
  26. N.Flying
  27. Noir
  28. Oh My Girl
  29. ONF
  30. OnlyOneOf
  31. Rocket Punch
  32. Saturday
  33. Seven O'Clock
  34. Seventeen
  35. SF9
  36. Stray Kids
  37. The Boyz
  38. VERIVERY
  39. VICTON
  40. Park Ji Hoon
  41. Kim Jae Hwan
  42. Ha Sung Woon
  43. 1Team
  44. 1THE9
