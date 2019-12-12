Full details of '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship' including 51 participating idol teams, 7 sporting categories, & more revealed

Ahead of the main filming for next year's '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship', MBC has released all of the details you've been looking forward to including the full list of participating idol teams, all 7 sporting categories, and more!



A total of 51 idol teams, or 202 individuals, will compete in next year's upcoming Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC'. The 7 sporting categories are archery, wrestling, free kick shootouts, baseball pitching, e-sports, and horseback riding - all the same categories from the Chuseok special 2019 ISAC'.

The event will be hosted by main MCs Jun Hyun Moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and TWICE's Dahyun, with idols like Momoland's JooE, AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi, and Oh My Girl's Seunghee participating as floor MCs.

The 22 female idol teams participating in various categories are: (G)l-DLE, AOA, ARIAZ, ITZY, GWSN, Gugudan, Nature, DIA, Rocket Punch, MAMAMOO, Momoland, Saturday, 3EYE, April, A Pink, Oh My Girl, LOONA, Cosmic Girls, Cherry Bullet, Purplebeck, Pink Fantasy, and Hash Tag.

The 29 male idol teams participating include: AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, JBJ95, NCT Dream, SF9, Golden Child, Kim Jae Hwan, Newkidd, Noir, The Boyz, Dongkiz, Great Guys, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, VERIVERY, VICTON, South Club, Seven O'clock, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Spectrum, ATEEZ, N.Flying, OnlyOneOf, ONF, 1THE9, 1Team, We In The Zone, Jung Se Woon, Blue Zone Boys, and Ha Sung Woon.

The main filming for the Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC' takes place on December 16 at the Incheon Namdong Gymnasium, with additional filming taking place later this month. Fans can catch the two-day event on MBC from January 25-26!



