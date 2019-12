Actor Jung Joon has stated that Park Na Rae is in a relationship!

The two appeared on the December 12 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's 'Taste of Love' where Jung Joon had appeared as a special MC.

Jung Joon stated to Park Na Rae: "I know that you're dating. That's what I heard. Is it true?" Park Na Rae did not reply but smiled mysteriously, leaving viewers more curious about her relationship status!

