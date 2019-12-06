"G-Dragon of the 1990s" Yang Joon Il appears on 'Sugarman' and states that he used to get hit by rocks during performances

Yang Joon Il talked about being forced to stop broadcasting, getting hit by rocks during performances, and more on the December 6 broadcast of JTBC's 'Sugarman.'

The singer is also known as the 'G-Dragon of the 1990s'. On the broadcast, a photo comparing Yang Joon Il and GD was revealed and MC Yoo Hee Yeol stated: "l was surprised by how similar the two looked. He looks just like G-Dragon but with a different filter.” Yang Joon Il shyly joked “I’m happy with that comparison but I don’t know if GD will be”.

Yang Joon Il described the negativity towards him during the time he was promoting his song “Dance with Me Miss” back in 1992. He stated: “People were saying there were too many English lyrics and it was degenerate. If we tried to get the song to play on the radio, Korean pop radio stations refused to play it saying it was Western pop music but if you went to Western pop radio stations they’d say that it was Korean Pop and in the end, all sides would just say they couldn’t play the song. I had no place in the Korean music industry or the American music industry and I was deeply confused.”





He continued, stating: “Once on stage, I heard a sound. People in the audience were throwing rocks at us. While I was singing on the stage, people threw shoes and sand at us. I hated that time so much.”





You can check out Yang Joon Il's performance of "Dance With Me Miss" from 1992 below.













