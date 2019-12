Fans are furious after the '2019 MBC Music Festival' cut off Kim Jae Hwan's performance early.



Kim Jae Hwan is seen performing before the staff told him to end his performance. The singer was seen bowing in apology before leaving the stage.



A similar issue also occurred after A Pink was cut off during their performance at 'KBS Gayo Daechukje', leading to heartbreak with fans angry at the mistreatment of the group.



What do you think of this?