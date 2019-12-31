12

4/5 members of Day6 open personal Instagram accounts

It seems like most of the Day6 members (all except Sungjin) have opened personal Instagram accounts.

The group has made their initial posts and will be using Instagram to interact with their fans as well as show updates on their lives. With the exception of Wonpil, all the other stars have posted their new years greetings through their newly formed accounts! The group's official account was opened a while back and you can follow them here.

Check out their accounts below! 

Jae

The sprout of a new decade #2020HaveMercy

Young K



Dowoon

Wonpil @kimwon.pil (No Posts Yet)

