Check out the performances from '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje'

This year, "KBS Gayo Daechukje" was held at KINTEX, Ilsan on December 27. Check out the performances below!

The Boyz - Intro + D.D.D



Everglow - Intro + Adios



TXT - Intro + Replay (Original by SHINee) + Run Away



ITZY - Intro + ICY + Bad Girl Good Girl (Original by Miss A)

Golden Child - Intro + WANNABE

ASTRO - All Night + BLUE FLAME





Stray Kids - Side Effects + Double Knot

Special Stage - Hayoung (Apink), Joy (Red Velvet) , Yerin (GFRIEND) - Mr. Mr. (Original)

N.Flying - Rooftop + Leave It

Chungha - Intro + Gotta Go

WJSN - Intro + As You Wish

Special Stage - Song Ga In, Solar (MAMAMOO) - That Man, At Sinsa-dong (Original by Ju Hyun Mi)

Special Stage - Tae Jin Ah, ASTRO - Mr. KIM SEON DAL + JINJINJARA

Song Ga In - Mom Arirang

NCT Dream - Intro + BOOM





Oh My Girl - The Fifth Season





Special Stage - Yugyeom (GOT7), Mingyu (SEVENTEEN), Shownu (MONSTA X) - Hip Song (Original by Rain)



NCT 127 - Intro + Superhuman

GFRIEND - Fever + Sunrise

MAMAMOO - 4x4ever / HIP

Special Stage - Chorong (Apink), Irene (Red Velvet), Arin (Oh My Girl), Nayeon (TWICE) - Come To Me

NU'EST - Call Me Back

Special Stage - MONNI, ALi, Min Woo Hyuk - I Wish It Could Be That Way Now (Original by Cho Yong Pil)

SEVENTEEN - TRAUMA + Second Life + Shhh + Good To Me

Special Stage - Jaehyun (N.Flying), Jaehyun (NCT 127), Jaehyun (Golden Child), Jaehyun (The Boyz) - Call Me Baby (Original by EXO)

Apink - Intro + Eung Eung

MONSTA X - Intro + Alligator + Oh My! + FOLLOW

TWICE - Breakthrough + Feel Special

GOT7 - Stop Stop It + You Call My Name

BTS - Go Go + HOME + Boy With Luv + Mikrokosmos + Dionysus