Lee Seung Gi and Suzy win 'Top Excellence' and 'Best Couple' awards for their performance in 'Vagabond'

Lee Seung Gi and Suzy have secured the 'Top Excellence' and 'Best Couple' awards for their performance in 'Vagabond'.

The two appeared at the '2019 SBS Drama Awards' on December 31 at the SBS Prism Tower where they both received awards for their superb acting skills.



On the 'Top Excellence' award, Lee Seung Gi stated: "I received that exceeds all my expectations. To be sitting here today is such an award in itself and to receive such an awesome award I'm expected to say something grand and sophisticated, but as an actor, I had thoughts that there was no need to say something grand. 'Vagabond' is a production where I earned a lot and thought a lot about. I think it was an important cooperation. I feel like this award goes to 'Vagabond' more than it goes to me."



On the 'Top Excellence' award, Suzy stated: "I was really nervous. I just wanted to say thank you to all the staff who worked so hard on the drama. I was glad to play a character that was filled with various traits. Thank you to Seung Gi oppa who I spent a year with it. This is the second production we worked on together I trusted him and relied on him more. I am so lacking so I'm grateful that I'm standing in this place right now and embarrassed so I'm going to think that someone else received this award. Even though we're not together, I also want to thank the staff of JYP. 'Vagabond' was a production that gave a perspective that wasn't expected. I have a lot of precious memories."









The two also won the 'Best Couple' award. Congratulations!