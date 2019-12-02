0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

SPOILER
2AM's Changmin goes for the gold on 'Immortal Song'

AKP STAFF

2AM's Changmin went for the gold on the '2019 King of Kings' special of 'Immortal Song'.

On part 1 of the 'King of Kings' special on December 14, Changmin covered SKY's (Choi Jin Young)1999 hit ballad "Forever". He revealed, "I've come with a ballad, but I'm melding the musical 'Rebecca' into it. I'm hoping to give you all that feel," adding, "I have a silver microphone trophy at home, but today I noticed that it's gold. If I win it, I won't refuse."

Despite Changmin's powerful performance, the round went to Forestella, who ended up taking the final win on part 1 of 'King of Kings'.

Watch Changmin's performance, and listen to the original below!


  1. 2AM
  2. Changmin
  3. IMMORTAL SONG
