2AM's Changmin went for the gold on the '2019 King of Kings' special of 'Immortal Song'.



On part 1 of the 'King of Kings' special on December 14, Changmin covered SKY's (Choi Jin Young)1999 hit ballad "Forever". He revealed, "I've come with a ballad, but I'm melding the musical 'Rebecca' into it. I'm hoping to give you all that feel," adding, "I have a silver microphone trophy at home, but today I noticed that it's gold. If I win it, I won't refuse."



Despite Changmin's powerful performance, the round went to Forestella, who ended up taking the final win on part 1 of 'King of Kings'.



Watch Changmin's performance, and listen to the original below!





