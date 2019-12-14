Huh Gak returned to his school days on 'Immortal Song'.



On part 1 of the 'King of Kings' special on December 14, Huh Gak covered Kim Kwang Suk's 1991 hit "I Loved You But". The singer expressed, "It's a song I sang often during my high school days. I hope the audience feels the feeling and yearning of Huh Gak ballads."





Though Huh Gak put on an emotional performance, it was Forestella who took the final win on part 1 of 'King of Kings'.



Watch Huh Gak's cover and the original by Kim Kwang Suk below!

