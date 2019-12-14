Former BESTie member U.JI was a queen in red on the '2019 King of Kings' special of 'Immortal Song'.



On the December 14th year-end 'King of Kings' special, U.JI revealed why she decided to cover the track "Musical" by "Lim Sang Ah". She expressed that as a trainee she saw many of her peers go on to succeed, and she often compared herself to them.



U.JI said, "When I randomly heard this song, I felt like I was hit in the head. 'No one can live my life for me,' and I have to become the protagonist of my life. This song made me re-think my future. I imagined how I would one day become the lead of a song and how I would receive the spotlight."



Despite U.JI's amazing, musical-inspired performance, it was Hong Kyung Min and Park Seo Jin who won the round, and Forestella who took the final win on part 1 of the '2019 King of Kings' special.



Watch U.JI's performance and the original song below!



