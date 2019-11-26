Former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun's lawyer releases statement on appeal trial

The lawyer of former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun released a statement on the appeal trial for Media Line Entertainment's CEO Kim Chang Hwan.



As previously reported this past July, CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse, while former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun. Kim Chang Hwan then appealed his ruling.



On November 26, the Lee brothers' legal representative released the statement as follows:





"At the first sentencing for The East Light former members' assault cause, Moon Young Il was given a 2-year prison sentence for child abuse, while Kim Chang Hwan was given an 8-month prison sentence suspended for 2 years. The third trial of the appeal case will be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30AM KST at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the West Court.



At the second trial of the appeal case held on October 25, 2019, former The East Light member Jung Sa Gang and former Media Line stylist Hwang testified as witnesses. At the third trial, they'll call another witness for the defendant, Moon Young Il, requested by the prosecutor. In addition, Kim Chang Hwan's lawyer revealed he would call the defendant to the stand at the next trial. We expect to have a closing argument in addition to the prosecutor's demands at the next trial.



As reported, the victims of the case filed a criminal complaint to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in August against Moon Young Il and Lee Eun Sung, who testified as witnesses for the first trial, for perjury and Media Line CEO Kim Chang Hwan and Lee Jung Hyun for inducing perjury.



We've also filed an additional criminal complaint against Jung Sa Gang, who testified in the appeal court for perjury. In October, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office cleared Lee Seok Cheol and his father of suspicions of special larceny. The victims are considering suing for false accusations.



The victims will do their best to ensure the perpetrators are properly punished for child abuse and will make sure the perpetrators are held accountable for neglecting the national judicial process and for the perjury committed during the investigation and trial."