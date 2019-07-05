The East Light's former producer & agency CEO receive sentences for child abuse

The East Light's former producer and agency CEO have received sentences for child abuse at the Seoul Central District Court on July 5.



Former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was previously sentenced to 3 years of prison, but after an appeal, he's been sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.



CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse. Media Line Entertainment was also fined 20 million Won ($17074.80 USD). The CEO told reporters he would be appealing the sentence.



As previously reported, the Lee brothers testified the agency producer and CEO consistently abused the former The East Light members on a physical and mental level with death threats and beatings.