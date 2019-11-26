Insider reveals how Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum is doing after her passing

An insider revealed how Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum is doing after her passing.



As previously reported, Choi Jong Bum was found guilty of assault after facing charges for property damage, physical assault, threatening, unnecessary force, and blackmail with revenge porn. He was recently found to have made his Instagram account private after the news of Hara's death made headlines.



According to reports on November 26, Choi Jong Bum's hair salon, which he promoted the opening of this past May, has been closed since Hara's passing as well. Insider 'A' has commented on how Choi Jong Bum has been doing. 'A' stated, "As we're all doing similar work in the same neighborhood, we all show each other support. That's how I came to know him. He was going through a hard time during the assault and revenge porn controversy."



The insider continued, "Choi is having a hard time after hearing the news of Hara's death. As it's such a sensitive situation, the business owners around here have decided not to bring up the topic. It's difficult to give any more details on the situation."

In related news, criticism against Choi Jong Bum has been on the rise once again following the news of Hara's passing.







If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.