The East Light's former agency CEO files appeal for child abuse sentencing

The East Light's former agency CEO Kim Chang Hwan has filed an appeal for the sentencing he received for child abuse.



On July 11, legal insiders revealed Media Line Entertainment's CEO Kim Chang Hwan had filed to appeal his sentence, and prosecutors have also appealed the sentence, requesting a harsher punishment.



As previously reported, CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse. Media Line Entertainment was also fined 20 million Won ($17074.80 USD). Former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was also previously sentenced to 3 years of prison, but after an appeal, he's been sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.