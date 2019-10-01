Kang Sung Hoon personally denies selling gifts from fans

Kang Sung Hoon has personally spoken up about rumors he sold gifts from fans in an online auction.



The backlash to the rumors has been rough, and the former Sechskies member has now personally denied ever selling gifts from fans. In an interview on October 1, Kang Sung Hoon stated, "I was very taken aback after seeing the headlines of the unsavory situation a few days ago, and I'm apologetic to my fans."



He added, "I've never sold gifts from fans before. Many months earlier, I settled all my business affairs with my previous fan club manager and former stylist as well as the personal things she helped me with." It's reported the controversy arose as his former stylist and fan club manager was in charge of Kang Sung Hoon's outfits, accessories, shoes, and more, and fan gifts had gotten in the mix.



Kang Sung Hoon further explained it was his former stylist who took care of all the items he no longer used, and it seems the recent issue arose when she was taking care of her personal items.



He concluded, "I was careless for not taking care of everything one by one. I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt once again."