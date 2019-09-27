3

Posted by germainej

Kang Sung Hoon under fire for allegedly selling gifts from fans

Kang Sung Hoon is under fire for allegedly selling gifts from fans.

On September 27, an internet community post about Kang Sung Hoon selling items he received from fans on an auction made headlines. It's reported Kang Sung Hoon is suspected of selling gifts from fans under titles like, "Only one in the country," and "Limited edition," and posted photos of his pet dog Coco wearing a Louis Vuitton collar, high-top sneakers, and shoes. 

Though the post asserted the items were bought from a store, the phone number listed was revealed to be the same as Kang Sung Hoon's previously rumored girlfriend and fan club manager. 


In other news, Kang Sung Hoon officially left YG Entertainment and Sechskies in December of 2018, and he recently took legal action due to his canceled fan meeting in Taiwan.

The fact that this guy still has fans really proves that fangirls are the dumbest type of people ever

This guy really is a whole mess🙄

