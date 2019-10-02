2AM's Jinwoon responds to suspicions he was a member of Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom

2AM's Jinwoon has responded to suspicions he was a member of Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young's controversial chatroom, which included former Big Bang member Seungri and former F.T. Island member Jonghun, shocked the K-pop world when it was revealed members were allegedly sharing illegal hidden camera footage of women, discussing rape, and discussing the solicitation of prostitutes. Jinwoon and Jung Joon Young were both cast members on JTBC's 'Hitmaker', and rumors arose that the 2AM member was also a part of the chatroom.



On October 1, Jinwoon, who is currently serving in the military, released the below statement on his fan cafe. He explained the chatroom he and Jung Joon Young were a part of was simply for 'Hitmaker', and he was not a part of the controversial chatroom that made headlines. Jinwoon wrote:





"Reading comments after my previous post, I had a lot of thoughts. Because I know it's not true, I believed people who love me would think the same without any doubts. My agency plans to release a press statement and tell the truth, but I decided to write this because I figured it's right for me to tell you first and set your mind at ease. I apologize for making you wait for so long.



Unlike what articles are saying, the chatroom was created for the purpose of filming. It was a chatroom that could be used in the broadcast if needed. You would have seen it while watching the program. It was a chatroom we did not use post-filming unless we were checking up on each other.



As for what kind of conversation went on in the chatroom, I can't remember because it's been too long. However, I hope you know I'm not the kind of person who enjoys reading something as uncomfortable as the reported topics.



What I remember for sure is that I've never seen or shared such an uncomfortable video. If I had, I would not be able to serve in the military or promote normally. That's why I thought it would be okay to let you guys know at a slow pace. I'm very apologetic and upset. I was not running away from it either.



I was thinking when the right time to let you know would be. I'm telling you first because I thought fans might get even more upset if I were to wait any longer. The things I'll say in the press release, I'll talk with my agency before letting you know. However, this is a place for us. I'm writing this without consulting my agency. I hope you know how heavy my heart is.



To fans who got upset after my previous post and fans who waited for this post, I'm so sorry. Thank you for reading my statement."