Fans express disgust after finding out former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon is selling fan gifts online

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon is yet under another controversy, this time for selling fan gifts online.

Netizens have noticed that pictures of luxury brand items that were gifted to Kang Sung Hoon by fans have been circulating online. It seems like he's trying to sell his gifts on used item e-commerce sites.



The items in question are a Louis Vuitton leash for his dog, Coco, and a Louis Vuitton high top sneakers. The person who posted the items for sale stated that she got the sneakers from the department store, but netizens have discovered that the phone number in the post belongs to Kang Sung Hoon's girlfriend. Comments from a couple of fans initially defending Kang Sung Hoon have also been deleted, further raising suspicions.

Comments from netizens include:

"His morals are trash."

"LOL he's just doing whatever he wants now."

"The stupidest person here is the fan who gave him a luxury gift."

"I guess he doesn't have any money."

"Why does he live like this?"

Kang Sung Hoon left the group after a number of controversies and is no longer a YG artist.



