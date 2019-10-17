Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters apologizes for leaking information about Sulli's passing

Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters publicly apologized for leaking information about Sulli's passing.



On October 17, the Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters held a press conference, stating, "We wish to sincerely apologize to the public for the external leak of reports about a recent 119 emergency call." The head of the monitoring and auditing department Jung Yo Ahn stated, "It's very shameful and disappointing internal information was leaked by firefighters, who must show model behavior as public servants and show integrity as they serve to protect citizen lives and property."



The head further explained an employee had leaked internal reports on social media, and it was then spread online. An investigation into how the information regarding Sulli's time and location of death was leaked will take place, and legal action will be taken.



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown, and police have announced an autopsy will be performed.