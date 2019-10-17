Ong Seong Wu, Kang Ha Neul & Ahn Jae Hong in talks to feature in 'Traveler' season 2

Ong Seong Wu, Kang Ha Neul, and Ahn Jae Hong are in talks to feature on season 2 of JTBC's 'Traveler'.



On October 17, JTBC stated, "Kang Ha Neul, Ahn Jae Hong, and Ong Seong Wu are considering appearing on the show," and fans can expect the second season of 'Traveler' to air in the first half of 2020.

'Traveler' is a travel show that features cast members who go backpacking in another country and share their adventures and feelings with viewers. The first season followed actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Je Hoon as they traveled Cuba.



In other news, Kang Ha Neul is currently starring in KBS's 'When the Camellia Blooms', Ong Seong Wu recently starred in JTBC's 'Moments of 18', and Ahn Jae Hong appeared in JTBC's 'Melo is My Nature'.



Stay tuned for updates.