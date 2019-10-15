Police to perform autopsy after Sulli's unexpected death

Police will be performing an autopsy after Sulli's unexpected death.



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown.



On the 15th, the Seongnam Sujeong Police Station revealed they'll be performing an autopsy with the consent of Sulli's family.



Her agency SM Entertainment has announced her funeral will be held privately as per her family's request, but a memorial will be prepared for fans to pay their respects.