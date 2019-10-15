24

2

Posted by germainej

Police to perform autopsy after Sulli's unexpected death

Police will be performing an autopsy after Sulli's unexpected death.

As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown.

On the 15th, the Seongnam Sujeong Police Station revealed they'll be performing an autopsy with the consent of Sulli's family. 

Her agency SM Entertainment has announced her funeral will be held privately as per her family's request, but a memorial will be prepared for fans to pay their respects.

Dumbuya_Isatou321 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Autopsy is painful imagining tearing you apart..but if that's what the family members want then is ok

And now that she has pass away those that were not even close to her disturbing her life wil be on the internet trying to give all the love they've got...Sulli Rest in perfect peace

purpleswoosh40 pts 46 minutes ago 2
46 minutes ago

It nags me she didn't leave a note. I'm glad her family agreed to this so they can confirm her cause of death.

