Whee In to promote with MAMAMOO after recovering from health issue

Whee In is once again promoting with MAMAMOO after recovering from a health issue.



On September 19, RBW Entertainment updated fans on Whee In's health following her absence from 'KCON 2019 LA' due to health concerns this past August. The MAMAMOO members were ready to fly out to Los Angeles when Whee In suddenly began feeling dizzy and did not get on the flight. She was also absent from the '2019 Soribada Awards' and the press conference for Mnet's 'Queendom'.



The label stated, "Whee In has recovered a lot after taking a break and getting continual treatment. As Whee In wishes to hurry and show waiting fans good performances, she'll be attending to the schedule as planned from now on."



In other news, Whee In released her solo track "Good Bye" earlier this month.

