Posted by germainej

Hong Jin Young withdraws her lawsuit to nullify contract with Music K

Hong Jin Young has withdrawn her lawsuit to nullify her contract with Music K.

The trot singer previously announced she would be cutting her ties with the label for bad treatment and more. There were also rumors she'd be opening up her own independent label, but on September 19, Musik K announced she'd be continuing on with her exclusive contract. 

The agency stated, "Hong Jin Young has withdrew her petition to discontinue her exclusive contract and submitted it to the court. The court has yet to release the results." 


Stay tuned for updates. 

Carol_White 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Huh? MusicK already removed her profile from their webpage. There are tonnes of articles out there indicating HJY and MK settled in agreement without needing to go to court and that she is expected to leave MK. What shit are you translating?

krell 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It makes a LOT of LOGIC for HONG JIN YOUNG to just *complete* her contract with MUSIK K Agency. And maybe MUSIK K did make some 'adjustments' as to how they might treat HONG JIN YOUNG during the remainder of their contract. Otherwise , HONG JIN YOUNG just 'runs up' a LOT of LEGAL COSTS for herself. And maybe gains very little out of it. I admire that HONG JIN YOUNG would choose to compromise. It is likely her BEST option under the circumstances.

