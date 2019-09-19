Hong Jin Young withdraws her lawsuit to nullify contract with Music K

Hong Jin Young has withdrawn her lawsuit to nullify her contract with Music K.



The trot singer previously announced she would be cutting her ties with the label for bad treatment and more. There were also rumors she'd be opening up her own independent label, but on September 19, Musik K announced she'd be continuing on with her exclusive contract.



The agency stated, "Hong Jin Young has withdrew her petition to discontinue her exclusive contract and submitted it to the court. The court has yet to release the results."





Stay tuned for updates.