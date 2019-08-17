Whee In unable to perform with MAMAMOO at 'KCON 2019 LA' due to health concerns

Whee In is unable to perform with MAMAMOO at 'KCON 2019 LA' due to health concerns.



On August 17, RBW Entertainment revealed, "The MAMAMOO members arrived at the airport on Friday to fly to LA. They were waiting to board after checking in when Whee In expressed she suddenly felt dizzy and her condition worsened. She's currently been moved to the hospital, where she'll receive an examination and get rest."



RBW added, "Whee In wanted to board the flight to keep her promise to meet fans in LA, but we came to the conclusion that due to the long flight, her condition might have worsened." The label further stated they would update fans when they know more about Whee In's condition and asked for fans' understanding for her unexpected absence.



Stay tuned for updates on Whee In.

